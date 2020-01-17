KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.57.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

