KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) Shares Up 1%

Shares of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.25, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShare Zacks New China ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShare Zacks New China ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 9.40% of KraneShare Zacks New China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShare Zacks New China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShare Zacks New China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.