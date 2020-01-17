KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.23, approximately 6,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4351 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

