L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $235.00 at UBS Group

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.34.

NYSE LHX traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.15. 936,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,394. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $136.26 and a 52 week high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in L3Harris by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

