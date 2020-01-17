L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $235.00 at UBS Group

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.34.
NYSE LHX traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.15. 936,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,394. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $136.26 and a 52 week high of $217.31.
In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in L3Harris by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.