Lake Street Capital Boosts Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target to $15.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,702. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $455.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $921,200. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 228,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.