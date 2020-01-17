Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.
PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 7,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
