Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 7,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter worth $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

