Lake Street Capital Trims RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Target Price to $2.50

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RiceBran Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 223,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 56.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,649,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,311,335. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent Robert Rystrom acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,000 over the last ninety days. 8.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 200,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.