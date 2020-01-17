Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 721.20 ($9.49).

LRE stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 760 ($10.00). 116,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 754.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 716.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

