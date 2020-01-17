Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

