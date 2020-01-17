Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.30 during midday trading on Friday. 2,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

