Lantz Financial LLC Invests $344,000 in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $93.78. 179,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

