Lantz Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,387,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,214,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,391 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after buying an additional 774,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,479. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

