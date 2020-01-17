Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 1,626 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 316,949 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. 26,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $38.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

