Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 9,712 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 124.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 31,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.29. 25,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

