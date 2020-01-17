Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 5,720,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,169 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 83.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 249,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

