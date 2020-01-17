Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC) Trading Up 0.2%

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNLC)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

