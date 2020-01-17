LATOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $23.62 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN and COSS. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $23.62 million and approximately $12,998.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.03322023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

