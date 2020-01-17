Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LTG. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Learning Technologies Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 146.33 ($1.92).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $936.20 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Learning Technologies Group has a 1-year low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.10.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 3,475,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.