Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $34.21, 963 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.