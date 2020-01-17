Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average is $139.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

