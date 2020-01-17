Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TREE. Compass Point upgraded Lendingtree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.42.

TREE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.93. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $276.58 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.48, for a total transaction of $115,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lendingtree by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Lendingtree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Lendingtree by 240.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lendingtree by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

