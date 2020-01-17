Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.64

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.64 and traded as high as $18.72. Lendlease Group shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1,278,167 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is A$16.70.

About Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC)

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

