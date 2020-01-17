Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $450.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,345 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

