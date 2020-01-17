Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.21).

Kier Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 78.40 ($1.03). 2,241,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The company has a market cap of $127.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.67.

In other Kier Group news, insider Claudio Veritiero sold 17,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total value of £20,403.38 ($26,839.49).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

