LIFE (LIFE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,216.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, LIFE has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and CoinExchange. LIFE has a market cap of $1.92 million and $3,216.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03300086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00202670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

