Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $4.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

LLNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $3,839,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 415,347 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 14.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 415,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 34.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 386,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 99,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 2,246,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a PE ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

