Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises 1.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.92. 59,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

