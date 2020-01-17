Lincoln Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,057,000 after buying an additional 277,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 255,632 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after buying an additional 129,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,544,000. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 815,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after buying an additional 94,811 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 142,109 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

