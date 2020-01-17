Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

