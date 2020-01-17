Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 73,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 247,468 shares of company stock worth $555,305 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

