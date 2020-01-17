Linfinity (LFC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,764.00

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Linfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Linfinity has a market cap of $165,324.00 and approximately $21,764.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linfinity has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.03174261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00201762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Linfinity

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linfinity is www.linfinity.io

Buying and Selling Linfinity

Linfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

