Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Linx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linx to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Linx stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 211,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,645. Linx has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Linx in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

