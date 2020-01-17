LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 87.2% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $498,954.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 87.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,024,107,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,267,538 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

