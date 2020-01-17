Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Lisk has a total market cap of $95.96 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00008817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Coinroom and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Lisk has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,625,286 coins and its circulating supply is 121,503,903 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Poloniex, Coinbe, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bitbns, YoBit, Exrates, Coindeal, Coinroom, Upbit, BitBay and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

