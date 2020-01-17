Litecoin Price Up 27.1% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.95 billion and approximately $5.12 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $61.85 or 0.00690305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BCEX, DOBI trade and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008315 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025237 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,880,732 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

