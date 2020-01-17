Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 11,180 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

