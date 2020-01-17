Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

LBLCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded Loblaw Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price target on Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

