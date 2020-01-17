Loki (LOKI) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, Loki has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $27,416.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,949.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01929646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.93 or 0.04344334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00691882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00775300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00103122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010006 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00664242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,315,875 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.