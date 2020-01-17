Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 168,646 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $55.27. 326,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,425. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.66.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

