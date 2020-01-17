Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.39 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after buying an additional 6,335,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,616,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,198. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

