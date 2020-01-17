Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.85 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $248.22. 3,626,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.42 and its 200 day moving average is $192.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $252.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

