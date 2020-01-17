Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.10. 88,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $183.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

