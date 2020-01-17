Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $300.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

