Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.01. 5,448,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

