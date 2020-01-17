Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.69.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $171.74 and a 52-week high of $252.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

