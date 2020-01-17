Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.58.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,158. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

