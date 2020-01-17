Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Danaher by 48.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $104.45 and a 1-year high of $162.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

