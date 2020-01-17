Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.42. 309,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,660. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.