LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTC. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. 222,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,818. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,714,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

