Luceco (LON:LUCE) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Luceco in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.83) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.95. Luceco has a 52 week low of GBX 33.75 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.40 ($1.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

